‘Great term, isn’t it?’ Putin and Trump bond over ‘fake news’

Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shared a laugh at the G20 Summit in Japan when the Russian leader quipped that “fake news” is not strictly an American phenomenon.

The two heads of state gave a short press conference before their closed-door meeting at the G20 Summit in the city of Osaka Friday. When the subject moved to shoddy journalism, President Trump took American reporters to task.

“Get rid of them,” Trump said. “Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia, but we do.”

“We also have,” Putin replied in English. “It’s the same.”

Among President Trump’s many catchphrases and slogans, ‘fake news’ has come to symbolize his frequent battles with the press. Critics, especially in the media, say the president simply hates transparency.

Trump unites with Putin over disdain for journalists who write stories they don't like https://t.co/90gFRWJBTU — The Independent (@Independent) June 28, 2019

