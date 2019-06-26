US & North Korea in talks to arrange 3rd Trump-Kim summit, Moon says

US and North Korean officials are holding “behind-the-scenes talks” to arrange a third summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, according to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Washington and Pyongyang have not met publicly since peace negotiations broke down without any agreement at the Hanoi summit in February. However, Trump and Kim have been exchanging private letters which the former described as “beautiful” and the latter praised as “excellent.”

Also on rt.com To Dotard, love Rocket Man? Kim & Trump confirmed as ‘friendly’ pen pals despite disagreements

North Korean diplomats blamed the summit’s failure on Washington’s refusal to partially lift sanctions in exchange for additional assurances that Pyongyang would not conduct any more long-range missile tests.

Moon told the press in Seoul that the letter exchange proves the pair still have a “willingness to engage in dialogue” and claimed the Hanoi meeting was not a failure, but rather an opportunity to “put everything they want on the negotiating table.”

READ MORE: Budding bromance? Trump says ‘very smart’ Kim Jong-un knows N. Korea must give up nukes

A peace agreement between the two nations rests on North Korea’s willingness to denuclearize. Earlier this month, Trump claimed Kim has “kept his word” to stop nuclear and missile testing since the most recent negotiations. “That’s very important to me,” Trump said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!