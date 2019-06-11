Trump receives another ‘beautiful’ letter from North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump received a “beautiful” letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday and said he believes something “very positive” will come of nuclear talks with the country.

Departing for a trip to Iowa, Trump told reporters at the White House that he still has a “very good relationship” with the North Korean leader and “appreciates” receiving the latest letter.

“I can't show you the letter obviously, but it was a very personal letter, very warm, very nice letter.”

Trump said that Kim had “kept his word” and there had been “no nuclear testing, no major missile testing” since their recent negotiations. “That’s very important to me,” Trump said.

Diplomatic talks between the US and North Korea over denuclearization stalled earlier this year, their face-to-face summit in Vietnam ending abruptly without any solid agreements.

In May, Trump said Kim was a “very smart man” who knows he must give up the country's nukes in order to unlock the country’s economic potential — but North Korean officials and state media have blamed stalled negotiations on the US’ refusal to lift sanctions.

It’s not the first time Trump has praised Kim for his “beautiful” letter-writing skills. Last year, the American president called one of Kim's letters “a beautiful piece of art.” Trump even said the unlikely pair “fell in love” over the correspondence.

