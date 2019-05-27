 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Budding bromance? Trump says ‘very smart’ Kim Jong-un knows N. Korea must give up nukes

Published time: 27 May, 2019 09:33
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump interact in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. © Reuters / Leah Millis
Donald Trump has praised Kim Jong-un’s intelligence while commenting on efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, adding to his growing list of flattering remarks directed at the North Korean leader.

Thanks to his well-endowed mental facilities, Kim understands that he must give up North Korea’s nuclear weapons if he hopes to develop his country economically, Trump said on Monday.

“He knows that with nuclear… only bad can happen. He is a very smart man, he gets it well,” Trump remarked, stressing that North Korea has “tremendous economic potential.”

The kind comment comes one day after the US president tweeted that he had “confidence” in Kim.

Applauding North Korea’s recent jab at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Trump joked that perhaps Kim was sending him a “signal.” He famously once described Biden as a “low IQ individual” – a sentiment that was later echoed by a similar insult lobbed at the Democrat by North Korean state media.

Despite Trump’s warm words, relations between Pyongyang and Washington have cooled after a Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, Vietnam in February ended in gridlock. North Korean diplomats blamed the summit’s failure on Washington’s refusal to partially lift sanctions in exchange for additional assurances that Pyongyang would not conduct any more long-range missile tests.

