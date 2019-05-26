Kim 'sending me a signal'? Trump shares in N. Korea's mocking of 'Swampman Joe Bidan'

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his "confidence" in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, tweeting an approving snicker at his recent insult of Joe Biden and brushing off concerns over Pyongyang's short-range missiles tests.

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to rekindle his somewhat stale bromance with Kim, hanging in the balance after their summit in Vietnam in February faltered and further threatened by a recent seizure of a North Korean cargo ship by the US.

Trump, on a state visit to Japan, which eyes hosting its own summit with North Korea, defied his hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton, tweeting dismissively about "some small weapons" fired by Pyongyang "which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me."

"I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me," Trump tweeted.

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

Trump has previously downplayed the fact that Pyongyang had ended its self-imposed moratorium on missiles tests by test-firing several short-range ballistic missiles on May 4 and May 10.

While the launches left the US president unfazed, they did not sit well with his entourage, namely Bolton, who accused Pyongyang of violating UN Security Council resolutions.

Next, Trump complimented Kim's recent insult of his most likely 2020 Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden. A connoisseur of petty name-calling himself, he apparently felt inspired enough by the Korean State News Agency, which labelled Biden a "fool of low IQ", to come up with a new nickname for him (not to spell his actual name correctly, though).

"Also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan (sic) a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that's sending me a signal?" Trump tweeted.

Trump didn't elaborate on the "sending a signal" part, though it does sound in the vein of his previous flirtatious wording around Kim. On several occasions now, Trump has professed his affections, talking about "beautiful letters" from the North Korean and once even saying that he "fell in love" with Kim.

The feeling appears to be unrequited, however. At least publicly, Pyongyang has few nice words for Trump's administration, having warned the US on Friday that it would not resume the stalled denulcearization talks until Washington drops its "impossible demands."

