Washington lives in ‘perverse state’ of self-induced panic – China on Huawei scare

US officials demonstrate an obscene level of paranoia while trying to ban Huawei and other Chinese telecom companies from the US, Beijing said, blasting American security policies as a “fool’s dream.”

“In response to the US officials, I want to say that they have been living in self-induced panic, and reached a perverse state, in which they see a threat in every sound,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters on Monday.

The diplomat was commenting on the recent report that the White House is considering stepping up its crackdown on Chinese telecommunications technology. On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal wrote, citing sources, that President Donald Trump is mulling the idea of requiring US companies to use only 5G cellular equipment designed and made outside of China. According to the publication, the talks on the matter are in “early and informal stages,” with US officials asking the companies whether they can produce the gear elsewhere.

US officials have been accusing Chinese tech giant Huawei of spying on behalf of Beijing and undermining America’s security. In May, Trump gave the government 150 days to devise a plan to limit the use of telecommunication technology made by the firms, tied to “foreign adversaries.”

Huawei’s chief and founder, Ren Zhengfei, stressed that the company “never” uses spyware in its products, nor did Beijing ever ask to share any “improper information” about Huawei’s clients.

The Chinese government also denied that it uses IT companies for surveillance overseas. Geng blasted Washington’s fight against Huawei, saying that globalization had created an “unprecedented” level of division of labor across borders and states, reducing the significance of where the products are made and assembled.

Any attempt to achieve the so-called ‘absolute safety and controllability’ by isolation and division is a fool’s dream

