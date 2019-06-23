China presents world’s first ‘intelligent’ mega oil tanker (VIDEO)

An oil carrier the size of nearly three football fields has been delivered to its new owner in northeast China. It is the first “smart” carrier in the world, and has a loading capacity of 308,000 tons.

The main feature of the vessel ‘New Journey,’ which belongs to the very large crude carrier (VLCC) type, is an installed “intelligent” system, according to Chinese media. The 300-meter-long tanker boasts assisted autopilot navigation, intelligent liquid cargo management, and integrated energy efficiency management, among other functions.

The oil tanker became the latest addition to the large fleet of China Merchants Energy Shipping Company and was delivered to the coastal city of Dalian on Saturday. The ‘New Journey’ was constructed by China’s largest shipbuilding company, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC), part of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC).

The vessel has already successfully finished its sea trial, as well as other tests, including intelligent equipment and system testing.



“At present, countries around the world are actively promoting intelligent navigation and developing intelligent technologies for ships, which plays an important role in improving maritime traffic safety, energy conservation, emission reduction and economic efficiency,” said Vice Chief Engineer of DSIC Guan Yinghua, as cited by China News Service website.

