Beijing demands US ‘stops intervening’ in Hong Kong and Chinese ‘internal affairs’

China is criticizing what they call the US’ “irresponsible and erroneous comments” about a proposed amendment to Hong Kong’s extradition law which has stirred mass unrest in the autonomous Chinese territory.

“We demand that the US side… be cautious and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs in any form,” Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a press briefing.

His comments came in response to the US’ warning, on Monday, that an amendment allowing criminal extradition to the Chinese mainland could jeopardise the special status Washington gives to Hong Kong.

The office has also stressed its continued support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who is forging ahead with the law that prompted massive protests over the last few days. China maintains that the measure is an attempt to plug legal loopholes and is in accordance with international law.

The Hong Kong administration adheres to the Chinese government’s “one country, two systems” policy, which theoretically allows autonomous regions to retain their own economic and administrative systems while formally uniting with the mainland. Critics say that the proposed extradition measure threatens Hong Kong’s legal autonomy.

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) also spoke out against Washington’s alleged interference on Monday. A spokesman for the office declared that they “deplore and firmly oppose the U.S. disregard of international law and the basic norms governing international relations and its interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s domestic affairs."

