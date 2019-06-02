Israel confirms strikes against multiple Syrian military targets

The Israeli military has confirmed striking “a number” of Syrian Army targets in cross border raids that according to Damascus left at least three soldiers dead and seven others wounded.

"Israeli warplanes and combat helicopters attacked several military targets belonging to the Syrian army, including two artillery batteries, a number of observation and intelligence posts on the Golan Heights front," the IDF said in a rare press release, noting that it also targeted Syrian Army air defense posts.

The raids came in response to the two rockets, allegedly fired from Syrian territory into Hermon in the northern Golan Heights on Saturday night, the IDF explained, posting a video of the attack.

בתגובה לירי שתי הרקטות משטח סוריה לעבר החרמון, צה"ל תקף הלילה מספר יעדים צבאיים השייכים לצבא סוריה: https://t.co/alDPa2lFqwpic.twitter.com/Bq7E7ntfm8 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 2, 2019

Earlier Syrian state media said that at least three soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in two consecutive strikes attacks on Damascus and eastern Quneitra countrysides, even though the Syrian air managed to intercept several missiles.

Syrian air defense forces have s engaged IAF warplanes on numerous occasions throughout the course of the years-long conflict. Earlier this week, the Israeli military said it attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft position after an Israeli warplane came under fire. Damascus views Israeli cross border intrusions as direct violation of its sovereignty and has repeatedly asked the UN to step in and intervene to stop the attacks.

Typically, Tel Aviv justifies its raids as a necessary measure to contain Iran’s presence inside Syria, as well as that of militia groups like Hezbollah, who both fight alongside the Syrian government. This time, however, the IDF made no mention of the ‘Iranian threat’ and openly admitted to striking the Syrian Arab Army’s targets.

