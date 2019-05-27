Israeli military says it attacked Syrian anti-aircraft position after its warplane came under fire

The Israeli military said it attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft position after an Israeli warplane came under fire. Syrian TV earlier stated that Israel had carried out a missile strike in Syria’s Quneitra province.

According to SANA, one officer was killed and two others were injured in the attack on a military site east of Khan Arnabeh in the Quneitra countryside. It added that the Syrian Air Defense attacked an unmanned aerial vehicle that entered Syrian airspace near the southern suburb.

Israeli Defense Forces claimed that it was their jet making a routine flight in northern Israel that came under fire. The Syrian anti-aircraft missile missed the warplane and it was able to complete its mission successfully.

A launch site responsible for the attack was identified on Syrian territory and hit by Israeli missiles in retaliation, the IDF said.

An IDF plane being targeted in Israeli airspace is a “a violation of Israeli sovereignty” in the Golan Heights by Syria, it said, calling the attack “abnormal.”

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967. It has remained under Israeli control since then, despite the UN calling it an illegal annexation. In March, US President Donald Trump signed a declaration recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel, but the move sparked harsh international condemnation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on the incident, saying that “the Syrian military tried to attack an Israeli aircraft and failed.”

Israel has been frequently targeting Syrian military installation during the conflict in the country, saying that the bombings were aimed at deterring Iran and Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, who are allies of Damascus in fighting the terrorists.

