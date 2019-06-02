Syrian air defenses intercept ‘hostile missiles’ from Israeli-controlled Golan Heights – state media

Syrian aerial defense systems have been activated against “enemy targets” in southern Damascus countryside, Sana reports. Earlier the IDF claimed two projectiles were launched from Syria towards northern Israel.

Multiple explosions were heard in the sky just outside the Syrian capital late Saturday evening after “hostile air targets” emerged from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, state media said. According to the report, Syrian air defense systems successfully intercepted a number of “missiles.” The report did not mention any casualties or damage.

Just hours earlier, the Israel Defense Forces claimed that two missiles were fired from Syria toward Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. The Israeli military noted that there was no reported damage or injuries from the missiles.

INITIAL REPORT: Two projectiles were launched from Syria towards Mount Hermon in northern Israel. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/5NpUk7qigm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 1, 2019

Israel has been staging cross-border intrusions into Syria almost on weekly basis in total disregard to Syrian sovereignty. While the country rarely acknowledges its military activity inside Syria, the Israeli military did confirm attacking an anti-aircraft position inside its neighbor’s territory earlier this week – after an invading Israeli warplane came under fire.

Also on rt.com Israeli military says it attacked Syrian anti-aircraft position after its warplane came under fire

Like this story? Share it with a friend!