Emergency declared in Russian city of Dzerzhinsk after explosions at TNT plant (VIDEOS)

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 11:20 Edited time: 1 Jun, 2019 12:21
© Elena Sorokina via REUTERS
Officials in the central Russian city of Dzerzhinsk have declared an emergency after a series of blasts rocked an explosives factory on Saturday morning. Dozens of people have been injured, and two are missing.

The explosions at a TNT production plant have sent massive plumes of smoke over the city. A first explosion soon triggered two other blasts at the same facility at 11:45am Moscow time on Saturday, before spreading to another building nearby. At least 27 people have sought medical treatment, according to local health officials.

A criminal inquiry has been launched into the explosions, on suspicion of a breach of industrial safety rules.

Locals shared several videos from the region showing a huge mushroom of smoke rising into the sky.

The fire from the blast has spread to a nearby building and emergency services are struggling to get the blaze under control, according to a source on the ground who spoke to TASS.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the fire is currently spread over a 100 square meter area. The strength of the explosion smashed glass three kilometers away.

© GoogleMaps

The ‘Kristall’ workshop factory manufactures and stores explosives and ammunition. This is the third blast suffered by the TNT-maker over the past year. Last August, five workers were killed in an explosion at the site, and in April an explosion destroyed a one-story building but caused no injuries.

