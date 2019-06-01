 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 19 injured as three massive blasts hit TNT plant in Russia's Dzerzhinsk city - officials
At least 19 injured as three massive blasts hit TNT plant in Russia’s Dzerzhinsk city (VIDEOS, )

At least 19 injured as three massive blasts hit TNT plant in Russia's Dzerzhinsk city (VIDEOS, )
At least 19 people were injured when three huge blasts rocked an explosives-manufacturing plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk in European Russia. Local authorities have warned that further explosions could yet happen.

The blasts were so powerful that people even heard them in Bogorodsk, another city, some 15 km away. Meanwhile, residents in Dzershinsk saw large plumes of grey smoke rising above the city streets. Witnesses said that the shockwave from the explosions shattered windows in nearby buildings.

The “violations in the technological processes” inside the plant may have been the likely reasons of the incident, according to officials. The series of the blasts occurred in the part of the plant that was making TNT, with its building said to be completely demolished.

The plant’s administration said that there were no casualties in the fire that broke out after the blasts and all employees were evacuated.

