At least 19 injured as three massive blasts hit TNT plant in Russia’s Dzerzhinsk city (VIDEOS, )

At least 19 people were injured when three huge blasts rocked an explosives-manufacturing plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk in European Russia. Local authorities have warned that further explosions could yet happen.

The blasts were so powerful that people even heard them in Bogorodsk, another city, some 15 km away. Meanwhile, residents in Dzershinsk saw large plumes of grey smoke rising above the city streets. Witnesses said that the shockwave from the explosions shattered windows in nearby buildings.

The “violations in the technological processes” inside the plant may have been the likely reasons of the incident, according to officials. The series of the blasts occurred in the part of the plant that was making TNT, with its building said to be completely demolished.

В городе #Дзержинск прогремели взрывы на оборонном предприятии, которое производит взрывчатку pic.twitter.com/jIJMtc1CR7 — Лёха2 (@NemcofAleksei) June 1, 2019

The plant’s administration said that there were no casualties in the fire that broke out after the blasts and all employees were evacuated.

г.Дзержинск



На заводе им.Свердлова взрыв.

Масштабы пока неизвестны, но по сообщениям очевидцев, в радиусе нескольких километров взрывной волной вынесло стекла в окнах домов. pic.twitter.com/C9RDZI3tS6 — Шаден (@ShadenFM) June 1, 2019

Взрыв в Дзержинске мог произойти в цеху оборонного завода по производству тротила. Данных о пострадавших нет. pic.twitter.com/BBeyJDWqY9 — Выпускайте Кракена! (@rlz_the_kraken) June 1, 2019

