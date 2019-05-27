 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone catches spectacular aerial footage of gorgeous lagoon-filled iceberg (VIDEO)

Published time: 27 May, 2019 16:50
A Canadian drone operator snagged amazing footage of a stunning passing iceberg as it made its way along the country’s eastern seaboard.

Spotting the hulking chunk of ice floating off Bacon Cove in Newfoundland and Labrador, photographer Rodger Price sent his drone into the skies above and captured compelling birds-eye views of the gorgeous ‘berg.

The striking structure looks like a floating private beach surrounding the turquoise waters of an icy lagoon.

