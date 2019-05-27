Drone catches spectacular aerial footage of gorgeous lagoon-filled iceberg (VIDEO)

A Canadian drone operator snagged amazing footage of a stunning passing iceberg as it made its way along the country’s eastern seaboard.

Spotting the hulking chunk of ice floating off Bacon Cove in Newfoundland and Labrador, photographer Rodger Price sent his drone into the skies above and captured compelling birds-eye views of the gorgeous ‘berg.

The striking structure looks like a floating private beach surrounding the turquoise waters of an icy lagoon.

