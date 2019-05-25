 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Redacted Tonight takes on corporations claiming to support women & funding abortion ban enthusiasts

Published time: 25 May, 2019 21:22
Abortion-rights campaigners attend a rally against new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states. © Reuters / Jeenah Moon
A number of US corporations claiming to be champions of women have also been giving hefty financial support to anti-abortion politicians. The latest installment of Redacted Tonight digs into the matter.

A wave of almost blanket bans on abortions has swiped through several US states. And although “these bans may seem like actions of crazy white men,” they are a well-funded campaign, as Naomi Karavani explains. The irony is that these lawmakers have been receiving donations from supposedly “feminist” corporations for years such as AT&T, Coca-Cola and Walmart.

And the bans might not be a problem for the “female entrepreneurs” or “female CEOs,” that corporations seem to be so concerned about, but rather their minimum-wage employees.

Watch the full episode below.

