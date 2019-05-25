Redacted Tonight takes on corporations claiming to support women & funding abortion ban enthusiasts

A number of US corporations claiming to be champions of women have also been giving hefty financial support to anti-abortion politicians. The latest installment of Redacted Tonight digs into the matter.

A wave of almost blanket bans on abortions has swiped through several US states. And although “these bans may seem like actions of crazy white men,” they are a well-funded campaign, as Naomi Karavani explains. The irony is that these lawmakers have been receiving donations from supposedly “feminist” corporations for years such as AT&T, Coca-Cola and Walmart.

And the bans might not be a problem for the “female entrepreneurs” or “female CEOs,” that corporations seem to be so concerned about, but rather their minimum-wage employees.

Watch the full episode below.

