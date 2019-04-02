Iceberg collapses, sending tourists fleeing in jaw dropping drone VIDEO

Tourists in Iceland were forced to flee the oncoming waves after a huge chunk of the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier broke off. Thankfully, multiple cameras managed to catch the moment of collapse.

The peaceful stillness of the famous Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon in southwestern Iceland was shattered Sunday as the massive ice break (known as ‘calving’) bombarded the shore with huge, rolling waves after the thunderous crash of the ice shelf into the lagoon.

The footage was captured by Stephan Mantler, a mountain guide with the private tour company Háfjall, who just happened to be mapping changes in the glacier at the exact moment the calving took place.

“Due to the sheer size and proximity it was a bit of a close call but everybody was safe and stayed dry,”said Stephan Mantler, who works for the travel company Háfjall.

“They were not scared, but rather very excited.”

