Mt. Agung volcano erupts in Bali, spewing lava & hurling rocks (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Published time: 25 May, 2019 09:49 Edited time: 25 May, 2019 10:17
Mount Agung erupts in Bali, Indonesia on May 24, 2019 © Reuters / Wayan Kartika
A volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali has erupted, spewing lava and throwing chunks of rock up to 3 kilometers away. An ash column rose about 2.5 kilometers high over the volcano, according to local officials.

Mount Agung’s latest eruption poured ash over dozens of nearby villages, but there were no reports of casualties and no evacuations. People are being advised to steer clear of the volcanic crater for fear of poisonous emissions.

Flights to and from the popular holiday destination were disrupted overnight on Friday as a result of the volcanic blast, with some travelers stranded overnight at the airport before flights resumed on Saturday.

The island suffered a huge eruption from Mount Agung in 1963 which killed over 1,000 people and destroyed several villages on Bali. The volcano then became dormant for decades, before suddenly entering a new period of activity in 2017.  

Indonesian authorities say at least half a dozen minor eruptions have been detected at Mount Agung over the past month. They warn that the volcano still has the potential to erupt on a small scale, but say there are no indications of any major eruption.

