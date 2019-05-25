Mt. Agung volcano erupts in Bali, spewing lava & hurling rocks (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

A volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali has erupted, spewing lava and throwing chunks of rock up to 3 kilometers away. An ash column rose about 2.5 kilometers high over the volcano, according to local officials.

Mount Agung’s latest eruption poured ash over dozens of nearby villages, but there were no reports of casualties and no evacuations. People are being advised to steer clear of the volcanic crater for fear of poisonous emissions.

The eruption of Mount Agung, Bali, occurred on May 24, 2019 at 7:23 p.m. but the ash column height was not observed. This eruption is recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 30 mm & duration of ± 4 minutes 30 seconds.there was a roaring noise at the Observation Post. pic.twitter.com/q1P3yzFhbn — Cho Hamsyonk (@Cho_Hamsyonk) May 24, 2019

Flights to and from the popular holiday destination were disrupted overnight on Friday as a result of the volcanic blast, with some travelers stranded overnight at the airport before flights resumed on Saturday.

Qantas, Emirates and Virgin cancel all flights out of Bali due to volcanic ash cloud. pic.twitter.com/3RC88LNUsl — Brianna Roberts (@BriannaNEWS) May 24, 2019

The island suffered a huge eruption from Mount Agung in 1963 which killed over 1,000 people and destroyed several villages on Bali. The volcano then became dormant for decades, before suddenly entering a new period of activity in 2017.

Indonesian authorities say at least half a dozen minor eruptions have been detected at Mount Agung over the past month. They warn that the volcano still has the potential to erupt on a small scale, but say there are no indications of any major eruption.

