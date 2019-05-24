Students jump off roof in horrific India center fire, at least 19 confirmed dead (VIDEOS)

At least 19 people, mostly students died after a huge blaze broke out on the top floors of a building housing a coaching center in the western Indian city of Surat. Some were forced to jump several stories to flee the fire.

The fire broke out at the coaching center on Friday afternoon. Some 60 people were inside the building when the fire started.

Shocked over the fire tragedy at a coaching centre in #Surat in which many children lost their lives. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray for early recovery of those injured. #SuratFire@vijayrupanibjp@narendramodipic.twitter.com/J0x5AVuqQh — Panchal Aniket ™ (@ANIKET13200) 24 мая 2019 г.

The commercial building did not have fire exits, while its fourth floor of the Takshashila Arcade center, where the coaching class has been held, was an illegal addition altogether, a local lawmaker told NDTV.

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Footage from the scene a thick plume of smoke and open fire emitting from the building. At least 10 students were trapped by the blaze on the third and fourth floors of the building and were forced to jump in a desperate attempt to escape the flames.

At least 15 students confirmed dead in tuition class fire in #Surat Students seen jumping off Takshashila Complex as fire & smoke engulfs illegal construction on roof of building. CM @vijayrupanibjp announces Rs4 L compensation for each family of deceased. #SuratFirepic.twitter.com/ZI9F5KuGeZ — Bharat Singh Chandrawat (@B_S_Chandrawat) 24 мая 2019 г.

Many Died in ours City Surat pic.twitter.com/CQwcTHr6HF — Sanjay Dave (@SanjayD96780673) 24 мая 2019 г.

The fire was eventually extinguished by the emergency crews, but at least 19 people, including children, died in the incident. Some 20 people have been injured.

“The toll has jumped to 19 and includes 16 females. Sixteen persons died because of burns and three others from injuries after they jumped,” Jayesh M Patel, a local medical officer, told AFP.

