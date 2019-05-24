No one will cry over May’s resignation – Russian senator

The resignation of British PM Theresa May doesn’t mean much for Russia as the future of relations between the countries depend on who will take her post, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

“I don’t think that anyone here [in Russia] will be upset about May’s leaving,” Senator Konstantin Kosachev said, pointing out that May’s premiership would be remembered for its “highly likely” approach,” meaning unproven accusations against Russia in the infamous Skripal case, which led to the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats from the UK and other countries.

Kosachev referred to May’s statement claiming that Russia was “highly likely” behind the assassination attempt on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March 2018 in Salisbury, England.

“This was May’s diplomatic and political Know-How … that became a guide for other European countries, who don’t bother themselves with proof when it comes to Russia,” he said. Meanwhile, rumored candidates for the PM chair “don’t give much cause for optimism” either, Kosachev added.

After months of being caught in a political deadlock over Brexit May announced her intent to resign on June 7, in an emotional address outside her former residence at No. 10 Downing Street on Friday. The move followed May’s “compromise Brexit plan,” with the possibility of a second referendum torn down by her own Tory Party and the opposition.

According to the senator, May has “overtaxed herself” with Brexit and failed to forge a compromise within her own party, which led to mass resignations in the Cabinet with Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, who stepped down on Wednesday becoming the 36th minister to resign during May’s term as PM.

