Labour leader Corbyn calls for immediate general election as UK PM Theresa May resigns

Published time: 24 May, 2019 10:32 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 10:52
© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls; © REUTERS/Simon Dawson
In a barbed farewell tweet to outgoing adversary, opposition and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn called for an ‘immediate general election’ to be called by whomever assumes premiership after Theresa May.

“Theresa May is right to resign. She's now accepted what the country's known for months: she can't govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party,” Corbyn said, pulling no punches while wasting neither time nor opportunity to once again push for a general election in a bid to become the next British prime minister.

May confirmed her resignation on Friday June 7, in an emotional statement outside Downing Street, following a cabinet revolt over her latest Brexit plan and the repeated delay of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

Corbyn gave a scathing review of the current state of affairs in Britain in an online statement, saying the “The Conservative Party has utterly failed the country over Brexit” adding that “Parliament is deadlocked” and the “Conservatives offer no solutions.”

“The last thing the country needs is weeks of more Conservative infighting followed by yet another unelected Prime Minister,” Corbyn concluded.

Corbyn’s latest statement echoes sentiments expressed in the House of Commons Wednesday, as rumors of May’s impending resignation circulated.

