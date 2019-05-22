Time’s up: Corbyn urges May to call a general election to ‘break Brexit deadlock’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has rejected PM Theresa May’s new Brexit proposals, telling her the only way to solve the Brexit impasse was by giving people a say through a general election.

Responding to May’s statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday, which detailed her new 10-point compromise Brexit pledges, Corbyn told May that her time in office had run out. The revised Withdrawal Agreement Bill will be published on Friday.

It’s time for a general election to break the Brexit deadlock and give the country a say.





Jeremy Corbyn: “If the Government truly believes this is the best deal for people and jobs, they should not fear putting it to the people” (on second referendum)

Also Jeremy Corbyn: “It’s time for a general election to break the Brexit deadlock and give the country a say.” — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 22, 2019

The Labour leader also made the strong case for a people’s vote or second referendum on May’s proposals, saying that if her government “truly believes” it’s the best deal for the country, then “they should not fear putting it to the people.”

The beleaguered prime minister announced her new set of proposals on Tuesday, in a fresh attempt to win the backing of the majority of parliamentarians. It’s been met with widespread ridicule, managing to unite both the Tories, Labour and the once loyal right-wing press, because it fundamentally pleases no-one.

Former Conservative cabinet minister Nicky Morgan called on May to consider pulling the vote on the Brexit Bill, scheduled for the first week of June, as there are “serious consequences” of it not passing.

In the immediate aftermath of May’s Brexit announcement on Tuesday, former London Mayoral candidate, Zac Goldsmith, took to social media to unleash a scathing critique of May's deal with a second referendum as bait.

He tweeted: “That it takes us towards a rigged referendum between her deal and no Brexit is just grotesque. The PM must go.”

