WATCH French police swarm streets after bomb filled with bolts goes off in Lyon

Published time: 24 May, 2019 20:17 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 20:17
WATCH French police swarm streets after bomb filled with bolts goes off in Lyon
French police inspect the scene of the blast in Lyon. © AFP / Philippe Desmazes
Police and emergency services have been dispatched en masse to the center of Lyon, where a homemade bomb, filled with screws, nuts and bolts, went off, injuring eight people, footage from RT’s video agency Ruptly shows.

The explosion rocked the city on Friday after an unidentified man dropped off a package in front of a local bakery shop. The device exploded minutes later, injuring eight people including a child. The police are searching for the suspect, who has been described as a man in his 30s, and was seen riding a bicycle and wearing black shades.

Following the blast, the police cordoned off the whole block where the incident occurred. Bomb disposal units, armed police and even military servicemen have been spotted in the area. The local prosecutor, prefect and other officials have already visited the blast site, while the country's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is expected to arrive shortly. Castaner has ordered security of public sites, religious and cultural institutions to be ramped up in wake of the blast.

