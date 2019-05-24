Explosion in French city of Lyon, at least 8 injured

At least eight people were injured in an explosion in Lyon, France. According to preliminary reports, a parcel bomb went off at a local bakery store.

The street, where the explosive device went off, has been cordoned off by law enforcement. Footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence, including a bomb disposal unit.

Eight people have been lightly injured in the blast, the local prefecture confirmed.

[Explosion à #Lyon]



Premier bilan : 8 blessés légers.

Le Préfet de région et le Procureur de la République sont sur site. pic.twitter.com/nWiqKPYTBu — Préfet de région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes et du Rhône (@prefetrhone) May 24, 2019

The explosion damaged a local bakery shop, that apparently received a parcel bomb, according to preliminary reports. The package was dropped by a bicycle-riding man and the device exploded shortly after, Le Progress reported citing sources.

Dit is de verdachte van de bomexplosie in Lyon. https://t.co/adZEJzBjtxpic.twitter.com/fYogAgYM5Z — RTL Nieuws (@RTLnieuws) 24 мая 2019 г.

So far, however, there has been no official word on the exact type of explosive involved.

Mes Lyonnais faites attention une bombe sous forme de sac abandonné a explosé rue Victor Hugo. Une autre a été retrouvé secteur Part-Dieu. Appelez vos proches.#lyon#francepic.twitter.com/yybiENFbPJ — |IG: inkedoreo | (@InkedOreo) May 24, 2019

While the exact cause and the motives behind the incident are still unclear, France’s President Emmanuel Macron has already weighed in on it, describing the blast as an “attack” with no fatalities.

