Explosion in French city of Lyon, at least 8 injured

Published time: 24 May, 2019 16:22 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 19:53
Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances are seen near the site of an explosion in central Lyon, France on May 24, 2019. © Reuters / Emmanuel Foudrot
Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances are seen near the site of an explosion in central Lyon, France on May 24, 2019. © Reuters / Emmanuel Foudrot
At least eight people were injured in an explosion in Lyon, France. According to preliminary reports, a parcel bomb went off at a local bakery store.

The street, where the explosive device went off, has been cordoned off by law enforcement. Footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence, including a bomb disposal unit.

Eight people have been lightly injured in the blast, the local prefecture confirmed.

The explosion damaged a local bakery shop, that apparently received a parcel bomb, according to preliminary reports. The package was dropped by a bicycle-riding man and the device exploded shortly after, Le Progress reported citing sources.

So far, however, there has been no official word on the exact type of explosive involved.

While the exact cause and the motives behind the incident are still unclear, France’s President Emmanuel Macron has already weighed in on it, describing the blast as an “attack” with no fatalities.

