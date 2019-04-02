 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Norwegian tried for espionage in Russia gathered intel on nuclear subs – prosecutor

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 15:21
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS / Yuri Maltsev
A Norwegian suspect detained in Russia on espionage charges was gathering crucial intelligence on the Navy’s nuclear-powered submarines, a Russian state prosecutor has said.

Frode Berg, a Norwegian citizen, got in touch with a Russian informant to collect the intelligence, state prosecutor Milana Digayeva told Russian news agencies. The informant, she said, was monitored by Russian secret services.

Berg was detained in Moscow back in 2017 during an FSB operation. At the time, he was allegedly receiving documents containing classified information. Now, the indictment alleges that the man channeled the data to a Norwegian intelligence service, Digayeva told.

He could face up to 20 years behind bars if found guilty. The suspect brushed off the spying allegations, while his lawyer insists he may be the victim of a frame-up.

In September 2018, Norway detained Mikhail Bochkarev, a member of the Russian Upper House staff. The Russian citizen was accused of “gathering data” at an event hosted by the European Center for Parliamentary Research and Documentation.

Local media said the charges against him revolved around the fact that he moved through the building where the event was being held, rather than staying in one place. Moscow called the charges “the theater of absurd” and demanded that Oslo bring official apologies. 

