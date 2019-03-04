Car runs over Israeli soldiers in West Bank, 3 attackers shot – IDF

Several Israeli soldiers were rammed by a car in the occupied West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said. Two of the attackers were killed by retaliation fire.

"IDF soldiers who stopped on the side of the road NW of Ramallah were run over by terrorists," the official IDF account tweeted, without specifying the number of the soldiers or the extent of their injuries. The troops shot back at the three attackers who were in the vehicle, "neutralizing" two and lightly wounding the third.

Additional troops are on the way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/qOmOd8Uxrm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 4, 2019

Reports in Israeli media indicate that two soldiers were injured, one of them seriously. A helicopter and ambulances were sent to take them to hospital. The IDF also dispatched reinforcements to the site of the attack, some 10km northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

Israeli soldiers have been the targets of multiple car-ramming attacks in the area in recent years, with the number peaking in late 2015 and early 2016. In November 2018, three were injured when a lone driver steered his car into their group as they were performing "engineering work" on the road. Another soldier shot at the driver, who later died from his injuries.