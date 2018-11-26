Multiple Israeli soldiers injured in West Bank ramming attack, driver shot & killed (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Three Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank Monday. They were carrying out “engineering work” on the road at the time of the attack.

The incident took place at the Gush Etzion Junction along Route 60, south of Jerusalem. The driver struck the three Israeli soldiers, leaving one of them with moderately severe injuries.

BREAKING: A terrorist rammed his vehicle into 3 soldiers in Al-Arroub, south of #Jerusalem injuring them. An additional soldier at the scene of the ramming attack successfully neutralized the terrorist before anyone else was hurt. pic.twitter.com/qNE6uhX6Zv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 26, 2018

The soldiers were reportedly carrying out road works between Beit Ummar and Aruv, south of the Gush Etzion settlement bloc at the time of the attack. Another soldier shot the assailant, who later died from his injuries.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reportedly arrived immediately on the scene but were prevented from taking the suspect for medical treatment. The IDF soldiers were hospitalized as a precaution, though their injuries were minor. No one else was hurt in the incident.

The Palestinian Civil Authority confirmed the death in a Facebook post.

Tensions are high in the area following a series of so-called “price-tag” attacks by Jewish youths in which they vandalized Palestinian property.

