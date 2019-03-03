Unique 98.8 carat diamond unearthed in Russia’s Far North (PHOTO)

Russian-based world leader in diamond mining, Alrosa, has mined a gem-quality diamond weighing almost 100 carats at its deposit in the northeastern region of Yakutia. It is the second-largest gem ever found at the facility.

The diamond, which has an octahedral shape, was found at the Zapolyarnaya kimberlite pipe, which is the part of the Verkhne-Munskoye diamond deposit, on February 17. Despite having some inclusions, the rough diamond is transparent with a visible yellow shade.

The recently mined trove proves that the diamond mine in Yakutia, which is Alrosa’s largest investment project, has great potential, according to the company.

“This is the second major find since the launch of the deposit last October. It allows us to speak about the great potential of the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit,” the diamond producer said in a statement.

The first large gem, weighing 51.49 carats, was mined at the Verkhne-Munskoye facility last year, shortly after the official launch on October 31. Back then, Alrosa pledged to invest 60 billion rubles ($910 million) in the project by 2042. The field’s reserves are enough to continue mining operations for more than 20 years, and it is expected to yield about 1.8 million carats of diamonds a year.

