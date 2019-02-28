India puts weapon systems and navy on high alert, says Pakistani bombs hit military targets

Announcing that a Pakistani warplane downed Wednesday had targeted military sites, India’s air force, navy and army declared they’re on high alert and are poised to defeat further threats.

India’s military gave their take on the downing of the Pakistani warplane in its airspace on Thursday.

Major General Surinder Singh Mahal said the jet dropped bombs which struck Indian military sites, but did not cause significant damage.

Also on rt.com India is 'standing like a rock to counter evil designs’ – PM on tensions with Pakistan

“The fact is that Pakistan targeted military installations but we thwarted their plans. The bombs were unable to cause any significant damage due to swift IAF action,” the major general declared.

In response, the country’s weapons systems have been readied and mechanized forces placed on stand-by.

We are fully prepared to respond to any provocation.

In the event of further aggression, Rear Admiral D.S. Gujral assured a “resolute, swift and strong response” by the Indian Navy, which has been “deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised in three dimensions, on land, sea and in the air.”

Read more

While expressing relief that Pakistan had agreed to release an Indian pilot who was captured after being shot down in Pakistani airspace Wednesday, Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor dismissed Islamabad’s claims that it was a peace gesture.

“We see it as a gesture in consonance with the Geneva Conventions,” he said.

Following a deadly car bomb attack which killed dozens of Indian soldiers earlier in the month, New Delhi launched an aerial assault against suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan despite Islamabad’s opposition.

The following day, the two nuclear-armed nations traded blows in aerial combat while shelling began along the disputed Kashmir border.

Also on rt.com ‘If US could, why can’t we?’: Bin Laden-style raid now ‘possible’ in Pakistan, says Indian minister

The Indian Air Force said it would continue to target terrorist camps in Pakistan, maintaining the government’s position that Islamabad is sponsoring terrorist groups.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!