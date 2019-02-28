India is 'standing like a rock to counter evil designs’ – PM on tensions with Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed workers in a video conference on Thursday. He said that India is standing like a rock to counter evil designs.

“The enemy tries to destabilize us, carries out terror attacks, they want to stop our growth,” he added. "We all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs."

On Wednesday, in the latest escalation of tensions with Pakistan, Islamabad’s military claimed it downed two Indian war planes over its air space and arrested the pilot, who survived the crash.

There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor#PakistanArmyZindabad#PakistanAirForceOurPride#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/NwfKELb2Tv — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) 27 февраля 2019 г.

Local media later showed footage of the captured man blindfolded with his hands tied behind his back.

India has called for immediate and safe return of pilot captured by Pakistan.

