Pakistani PM says Indian pilot to be released Friday as peace gesture

In a parliamentary address, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the Indian Air Force pilot shot down and captured over Pakistan will be released tomorrow as a gesture of peace, stressing need for dialogue.

"As a peace gesture we will be releasing him tomorrow," Khan said, adding that "all issues should be resolved through dialogue.”

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s jet was shot down Wednesday in Pakistani airspace while flying over Kashmir, the hot-spot in rising tensions between the rival nations. After ejecting from the aircraft, he was mobbed by angry civilians and had to be rescued by Pakistani soldiers.

Also on rt.com India is 'standing like a rock to counter evil designs’ – PM on tensions with Pakistan

DETAILS TO FOLLOW