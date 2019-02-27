Harrowing footage shows scene of deadly fire after Egypt train crash (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Video footage showing the horrifying scene of the Cairo train derailment that killed at least 25 and injured another 50 has emerged online.

A fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt’s capital on Wednesday following an explosion caused by a train ramming into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo. The raging inferno was caught on camera by bystanders.

مشاهد أولية للحريق الهائل الذي نشب في محطة القطارات الرئيسية في القاهرة والذي أدى لعدد من القتلى والجرحى#مصر#القاهرةpic.twitter.com/ImMqbzzhNr — فيديو كاظمة (@kathima_video) February 27, 2019

The actual moment of impact was captured by CCTV at the station.

أول فيديو للحظة وقوع حادث محطة مصر

ربنا يرحم اللي ماتوا ويصبر اللي عايشين pic.twitter.com/M7YADIWfp0 — ج . م . ع (@Gomhorya_m) February 27, 2019

Eyewitnesses report that the platform was packed as the train came speeding into the station.

“I saw a man pointing from the locomotive as it entered the platform, and screaming 'There are no brakes, there are no brakes’ before he jumped out of the locomotive. And I don’t know what happened to him,” eyewitness Ibrahim Hussein told Reuters.

#Tragedy in #Egypt, (Fire at main train station in Cairo) a witness said there was a blast when a train rammed into a steel barrier at ramses station central Cairo pic.twitter.com/97VZl6UWrm — Alberto Allen (@albertoallen) February 27, 2019

“I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier,” bystander Mina Ghaly added. “Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded.”

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the incident is being investigated. All train arrivals and departures from the station have been suspended.

Almost exactly one year ago, 15 people were killed and 40 injured when two trains collided outside a station in Kom Hamada.

