Drones temporarily ground takeoffs at Dubai Airport, leaving thousands stranded
Published time: 15 Feb, 2019 07:20 Edited time: 15 Feb, 2019 07:30
All scheduled takeoffs were grounded at Dubai Airport for about half an hour after unauthorized drones entered the airspace. Passengers stuck on runways were tweeting their frustration at the delays.
Stuck for ages at Dubai airport runway unable to taxi as unauthorized drones have entered the airspace here and all takeoffs have been grounded! This seems to be happening often in airports everywhere. Recently in Gatwick also— Anush Wijesinha (@anushwij) February 15, 2019
Dubai airport going nowhere due to drone flying around. So thousands of people sitting in planes going nowhere. What is wrong with people flying drones near airports!!!— Andrew Todd (@andrewjtodd) February 15, 2019
