London’s Gatwick airport shut down over drone sighting

All inbound and outbound flights at London’s Gatwick airport have been suspended after drones were seen in its airspace, airport authorities have confirmed.

Gatwick officials said two drone were sighted near the runway. A police helicopter was dispatched to track down the vehicle and its operator, so far without success.

For some reason no flights into @Gatwick_Airport at the moment with flights diverting to other UK airports. pic.twitter.com/8wIlmir3bA — Plane Finder (@planefinder) December 19, 2018

The second-busiest airport in the UK has had to divert flights to Stansted, Luton and Heathrow.

There are reports of a drone in the vicinity of the runway. Some aircraft in the hold pattern are opting to divert to alternative airports. @FlightAlerts_pic.twitter.com/DL1jgoEEAM — London 999 Feed (@999London) December 19, 2018

The airport has advised anyone traveling on Wednesday or Thursday to check their flight status first, implying that the closure would last beyond Wednesday evening.

