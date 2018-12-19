HomeUK News

London’s Gatwick airport shut down over drone sighting

A British Airways passenger jet at Gatwick airport, UK (file photo) ©  Reuters / Toby Melville
All inbound and outbound flights at London’s Gatwick airport have been suspended after drones were seen in its airspace, airport authorities have confirmed.

Gatwick officials said two drone were sighted near the runway. A police helicopter was dispatched to track down the vehicle and its operator, so far without success.

The second-busiest airport in the UK has had to divert flights to Stansted, Luton and Heathrow.

The airport has advised anyone traveling on Wednesday or Thursday to check their flight status first, implying that the closure would last beyond Wednesday evening.

