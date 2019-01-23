Drone sightings temporarily ground flights at Newark airport
Published time: 23 Jan, 2019 00:00 Edited time: 23 Jan, 2019 00:05
All traffic at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was temporarily halted after drones were seen flying over the nearby Teterboro Airport, disrupting air travel in the New York City area.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop at Newark on Tuesday evening, after two drones were seen flying at 3,500 feet (1 km) over Teterboro, a nearby airport that serves private and corporate flights.

Although the ground stop for departures was lifted after approximately half an hour, arrivals are still on hold due to the backlog. Newark Liberty (EWR) is the 11th-busiest airport in the US.

