Dating danger: Child sex exploitation on Tinder sparks outrage, but who’s to blame? (VIDEO)

The UK government has asked Tinder and Grindr what they’re doing to prevent child exploitation on their hook-up apps. But who is ultimately responsible for keeping children off these platforms?

British police have investigated more than 30 cases of child rape since 2015 that resulted from underage children and teenagers evading age checks on dating apps such as Tinder and Grindr, according to data obtained by the Sunday Times. The paper also learned of an additional 60 cases involving sex crimes against minors who were targeted on dating apps, with the youngest victim said to be only eight years old.

The UK government is now pressing the dating apps to disclose what they’re doing to keep children off their platforms. Analysts who spoke with RT locked horns over who is ultimately responsible for ensuring that minors aren’t exploited online.

Yair Cohen, a social media lawyer, argued that tech giants need to be reined in and held accountable.

Stephen Morris, chairman of the English Democrats North West, strongly disagreed, saying that better parenting – not government intervention – was the only way to solve the issue.

Watch the full debate:

