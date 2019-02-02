Aussie cop jailed for using police database to look up Tinder dates

A senior police officer who used a secure database to check up on women he met on Tinder has been jailed for six months, and fined for possessing bestiality content.

Western Australia Police officer Adrian Trevor Moore, once a nominee for cop of the year, pled guilty to 180 charges, 177 of which were for unlawful computer access-related charges at the Perth Magistrates Court on Friday, WA Today reports.

Also on rt.com Swipe right on Stalin: Tinder shows love for dead Soviet leader

Between 2006 and 2018, Moore looked up 92 women, the majority of whom he came across on dating apps such as Tinder. One woman’s information was accessed 13 times, while another was searched for six times over a number of years.

The police veteran was also caught with videos and images of women engaged in sex acts with dogs and horses when his home was searched last year. Moore was sentenced to six months in prison, and received a AU$2,000 fine for possessing images of bestiality, ABC reports.

The former officer’s defense insisted his violations were down to simple “due diligence” before Moore met up with the women, while the prosecution described them as a “gross and sustained breach of trust.”

Also on rt.com Back to the present: Court rejects Dutch man’s request to legally change his age

Moore was exposed when one of his victims reported him to the police last January, sparking an internal investigation that saw him step down in March, before resigning in May. He said he had looked up the women on the database out of curiosity and boredom.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!