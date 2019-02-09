Protester has arm RIPPED OFF during Yellow Vest march in Paris (GRAPHIC)
HomeWorld News

Protester has arm RIPPED OFF during Yellow Vest march in Paris (GRAPHIC)

Published time: 9 Feb, 2019 12:41 Edited time: 9 Feb, 2019 12:52
Get short URL
Protester has arm RIPPED OFF during Yellow Vest march in Paris (GRAPHIC)
Riot policemen react to tear gas during Saturday's 'Yellow Vest' movement in Paris © Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes
One of the Yellow Vest protesters has reportedly had part of his arm blown off by a grenade during Saturday's demonstrations in Paris.

Warning: Extremely graphic images

French police fired tear gas among Yellow Vest protesters after clashes broke out on the city streets in the thirteenth week of demonstrations.

Footage shared on social media shows one protester lash out and kick a police officer in the face, prompting police to charge demonstrators and strike out with their batons.

Other footage from Saturday’s demonstrations in Paris show clouds of tear gas fired by police in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies