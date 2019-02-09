Protester has arm RIPPED OFF during Yellow Vest march in Paris (GRAPHIC)
#URGENT : Le manifestant qui a eu la main arrachée a également été blessé à l’œil.#ActeXIII#Acte13#GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/5bXwNk9tQR— Citoyen_français (@AnalysteI) February 9, 2019
🚨 #Breaking ℹ #France 🔴 #Paris: video after the incident, a #GiletsJaunes lost his hand by #Macron's #regime forces because the use of a grenade during today's #ActeXIII#9February#YellowVests#GJ#Resistance#REVOLUTION ✊ pic.twitter.com/SQ4jESqXAo— Partisan FB (@PartisanDE) February 9, 2019
Warning: Extremely graphic images
Un #Giletsjaunes vient de perdre la main lors des tensions devant l'#AssembleeNationale#ActeXIII#acte13#RICpic.twitter.com/JeQG5rCZrd— яévolte fiscale 🇫🇷 (@Revolte_Fiscale) February 9, 2019
French police fired tear gas among Yellow Vest protesters after clashes broke out on the city streets in the thirteenth week of demonstrations.
Footage shared on social media shows one protester lash out and kick a police officer in the face, prompting police to charge demonstrators and strike out with their batons.
#Paris manifestation #GiletsJaunes sur les #ChampsElysees des tensions, un commissaire de #police prend un coup de pied en plein visage. #Acte13#ActeXIII#GiletsJaunes2019pic.twitter.com/dvLVeRN29T— LINE PRESS (@LinePress) February 9, 2019
Other footage from Saturday’s demonstrations in Paris show clouds of tear gas fired by police in an attempt to disperse the crowds.
PARIS - Tensions en cours. Projectiles contre lacrymogène. #GiletsJaunes#ActeXIII#Acte13#9fevrier#9fevrier2019pic.twitter.com/dJtAcdy8id— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) February 9, 2019
MORE TO FOLLOW