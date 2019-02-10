HomeWorld News

Porsches, Ferrari vandalized & set ablaze during chaotic Yellow Vest protest in Paris (VIDEOS)

Published time: 10 Feb, 2019 09:20
One of the sports cars trashed during the Yellow Vest protest in Paris on February 9, 2019 © AFP / Zakaria Abdelkafi
Several luxury sports car owners are counting the cost of Saturday’s chaotic Yellow Vest protests in Paris after their pricey vehicles were targeted and torched by angry demonstrators.

Video taken by eyewitnesses at the march show two Porches and a Mercedes were set on fire, and at least one Ferrari was smashed and defaced in the violent demonstrations.

Firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze sparked by hooded protesters who appeared to loot the vehicle before setting it ablaze. Another Porche had its windshield smashed in with a metal baseball bat before it, too, was set on fire.

Other vehicles including scooters and motorcycles were also left in flames by passing protesters.  

Saturday’s protest in the French capital was one of the most violent and gruesome since the movement began back in November 2018. One protester, a photographer for the Yellow Vest demonstrations, had his right hand blown off by a police grenade.

A total of 51,400 people took part in Saturday’s protests, according to figures from the French Interior Ministry. About 4,000 marched in Paris, while demonstrations were held in other French cities, including Marseille, Toulouse, and Bordeaux. In Paris, 36 demonstrators were arrested.

