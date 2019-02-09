Venezuela’s self-proclaimed ‘president’ Guaido isn’t ruling out ‘authorizing’ US intervention

However ‘controversial’ such a move might be, the self-proclaimed US-backed ‘interim’ president of Venezuela has claimed he would not rule out the possibility of ‘authorizing’ a foreign military intervention to topple Maduro.

Guaido told AFP he would do “everything that is necessary” in order to “save human lives” – not ruling out the admittedly “controversial subject” of calling on foreign powers, and the United States in particular, to intervene militarily in Venezuela to remove Nicolas Maduro from power.

Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the only legitimate leader of Venezuela last month, and was immediately backed by Washington and its allies across Latin America and Europe.

Over the last two weeks the US administration has made it clear that the military option is not off the table if Maduro refuses to voluntarily surrender his power and launch a ‘democratic’ political transition in the country. Simultaneously, Donald Trump’s administration has been urging Venezuelan officers to defect and support the opposition’s claim to power.

So far the Venezuelan armed forces have mostly kept loyal to Maduro, who has repeatedly claimed his compatriots are ready to repel any foreign-led aggression towards their nation. The elected President has also repeatedly called on the opposition to come to the negotiation table instead of stirring up street protests and violence.

