‘No hope with either Maduro or Guaido,’ Chavez oil czar & would-be Venezuela president tells RT

Venezuela has “no chance” of recovery under President Nicolas Maduro, but there’s equally no hope with Juan Guaido, an “extreme right-wing”-backed front man for US intervention, believes Hugo Chavez’s oil minister Rafael Ramirez.

“I’m against any foreign intervention in my country. I’m against the sanctions because they’re completely illegal,” Ramirez told RT’s Oksana Boyko.

Ramirez believes that Maduro betrayed the legacy of Chavez, but is refusing to support Guaido because he is backed by the US and the “extreme right-wing” in Venezuela. The former energy minister (2002-2014) hopes to run for president if elections are called. He was energy minister from 2002 to 2014.

The full interview with Ramirez airs on Worlds Apart this Sunday, February 10.