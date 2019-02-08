At least 1 dead, dozens injured as two trains crash head-on in Catalonia (PHOTO, VIDEO)
HomeWorld News

‘No hope with either Maduro or Guaido,’ Chavez oil czar & would-be Venezuela president tells RT

Published time: 8 Feb, 2019 18:43
Get short URL
‘No hope with either Maduro or Guaido,’ Chavez oil czar & would-be Venezuela president tells RT
Rafael Ramirez, shown in this 2013 file photo, was Venezuela’s oil minister under President Hugo Chavez ©  Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela has “no chance” of recovery under President Nicolas Maduro, but there’s equally no hope with Juan Guaido, an “extreme right-wing”-backed front man for US intervention, believes Hugo Chavez’s oil minister Rafael Ramirez.

“I’m against any foreign intervention in my country. I’m against the sanctions because they’re completely illegal,” Ramirez told RT’s Oksana Boyko.

Ramirez believes that Maduro betrayed the legacy of Chavez, but is refusing to support Guaido because he is backed by the US and the “extreme right-wing” in Venezuela. The former energy minister (2002-2014) hopes to run for president if elections are called. He was energy minister from 2002 to 2014.

The full interview with Ramirez airs on Worlds Apart this Sunday, February 10.

5 billion views and counting: Watch the best vids, subscribe to RT's YouTube
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies