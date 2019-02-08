'Washington willing to send its sons to die in absurd war' – Venezuela’s Maduro in open letter to US

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has slammed Washington’s belligerent rhetoric against his country in an open letter addressed to the American people.

Maduro published an image of the letter on his official Twitter account, saying it would be delivered to the White House to demand respect for Venezuela’s “inalienable right to Peace. “

Comparto la “Carta Abierta al Pueblo de los EE.UU.”, que está siendo firmada por el pueblo libre de Venezuela y el mundo. Vamos a entregarla en la Casa Blanca para exigir el respeto a nuestro derecho irrenunciable a la Paz. pic.twitter.com/o4VHdZpxQh — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 8, 2019

In the letter, Maduro denounces US President Donald Trump’s aggressive statements against him – which include branding Maduro an illegitimate dictator and hinting at a military intervention.

They want to invade and intervene in Venezuela – they say, as they said then – in the name of democracy and freedom. But it's not like that. The story about the usurpation of power in Venezuela is as false as the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

Maduro accuses Trump of “disrupting noble dialogue initiatives,” which are promoted by Uruguay and Mexico and backed by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and aim to "a peaceful solution and dialogue favorable for Venezuela."

Venezuelans are willing to “continue being business partners” with the US, while politicians in Washington are ready to send their country’s “sons and daughters to die in an absurd war,” Maduro writes.

The Venezuelan president demands that the US stops its aggression against Venezuela, including both attempts to “suffocate our economy” and “the serious and dangerous threats of military intervention.” He signed off with the phrase “Long live the people of America!”

The Trump administration has been leading the call for the overthrow of Maduro, recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s “legitimate” leader. It was joined by a number of European nations. Several other countries – including Russia, China and Turkey – are standing behind Maduro as the legitimately elected president and denouncing Washington’s actions as attempts to foment a coup.

