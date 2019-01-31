Airbus denies hack risks commercial jet security, admits investigation ongoing

European airplane maker Airbus has reassured the public that a security breach of its commercial aircraft information systems will not affect commercial flights, despite an ongoing investigation into the nature of the hack.

While Airbus admits it is still investigating who was behind the hack and what exactly happened, the aircraft manufacturer claims there’s no way it will impact its commercial activities.

The hackers were able to access data including the identification details and contacts of some European Airbus employees, and “investigations are ongoing to understand if any specific data was targeted,” according to a press release from the company, which advised employees to “take all necessary precautions going forward.”

Airbus, meanwhile, is taking “immediate and appropriate actions to reinforce existing security measures” – though those apparently weren’t enough to keep the hackers out – “and to mitigate its potential impact.”

The European company is a leading manufacturer of commercial airplanes, along with Boeing.

