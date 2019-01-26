HomeWorld News

Tornado wreaks havoc on Turkish airport, damages planes & topples buses (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Published time: 26 Jan, 2019 17:40
© Facebook / Mevlüt Dalaman
At least 12 people waiting to board a plane in Turkey were injured after a powerful tornado caused significant damage to two airplanes and toppled multiple buses.

Travelers waiting to board their plane at Antalya International Airport on Saturday filmed intense footage of the storm as it pushed around planes, toppled airstairs and flipped buses.

An Airbus A321-231 belonging to Onur Air, and a Boeing 737-MAX8 belonging to Corendon Airline were both damaged in the powerful storm, according to AirLive.net. In addition, two buses, two minibuses, 2 airstairs and 1 police helicopter were also damaged.

At least 12 passengers were injured while on a bus waiting to board, according to the Antalya province governor, Münir Karaloğlu, however the airport has remained open for air traffic.

A tornado has swept through the airport and turned over a bus that was transferring passengers to a plane. Hurricane wind lifted an airstair into the air, which has damaged a plane. As a result, 12 people were injured,” Karaloglu told the Turkish broadcaster NTV.

This is the fifth tornado to strike the southern province in four days. The severe storms started on Wednesday night and have caused significant damage to buildings, vehicles and agricultural areas around the province.

