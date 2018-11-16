HomeWorld News

Terrifying twin tornado touchdown in Turkey caught on camera (VIDEOS)

Get short URL
Terrifying twin tornado touchdown in Turkey caught on camera (VIDEOS)
The tornadoes descended on the coastal Turkish village without warning on Sunday afternoon © Ruptly
A serene day at the beach was rudely interrupted by not one but two giant tornadoes that suddenly marauded through a provincial town in southern Turkey.

While the vast majority of the residents and tourists evacuated Salinas beach on Sunday, a few foolhardy photographers stuck around to film the massive sea spouts as they swept across the surface of the Mediterranean sea.

One 31-year-old man was hospitalized after he was blindsided and his RV was blown over by the ferocious winds. A beachside cafe was also heavily damaged by debris and strong gusts.

Antalya province was lashed by a powerful tornado in November 2017, injuring some 40 people as it tore up farms and uprooted trees.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies