HomeWorld News

Iranian cargo plane Boeing 707 crashes near Tehran

Published time: 14 Jan, 2019 06:00 Edited time: 14 Jan, 2019 06:57
Get short URL
Iranian cargo plane Boeing 707 crashes near Tehran
A Boeing 707 jet © REUTERS
A Boeing 707 cargo aircraft with 10 people on board has crashed in Iran amid harsh weather conditions, local media report. The ill-fated plane went down at Karaj airport, west of Tehran.

The airplane departed from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, carrying cargo and 10 people, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency. The Boeing 707 reportedly failed to reach the runway and hit the airport fencing.

Iran’s emergency authority has said the jet hit residential areas near Safadasht, a small city in Tehran province.

Fars News has uploaded photos and videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the crash.

The 707 apparently broke apart and caught fire on impact.

Local authorities immediately sent a medevac helicopter and ambulances to the crash site. There are no immediate reports on casualties.

The Boeing 707, a four-engine, narrow-body jet, entered service back in 1957. Due to its range of 4,630 to 10,650km (2,880 to 6,620 miles) it became a game changer in Western civil aviation.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 707 aircraft of Nile Safaris Aviation landing at Frankfurt am Main airport, August 12, 1988 © Global Look Press / Frank Kleefeldt

Nowadays, the 707 is no longer flown by major airlines though some of the jets are still used as civilian or military cargo aircraft.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies