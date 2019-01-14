Iranian cargo plane Boeing 707 crashes near Tehran

A Boeing 707 cargo aircraft with 10 people on board has crashed in Iran amid harsh weather conditions, local media report. The ill-fated plane went down at Karaj airport, west of Tehran.

The airplane departed from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, carrying cargo and 10 people, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency. The Boeing 707 reportedly failed to reach the runway and hit the airport fencing.

Iran’s emergency authority has said the jet hit residential areas near Safadasht, a small city in Tehran province.

Fars News has uploaded photos and videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the crash.

The 707 apparently broke apart and caught fire on impact.

جدیدترین تصویر از سانحه بوئينگ٧٠٧ pic.twitter.com/1ZHSjqgRpm — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 14, 2019

🎥🔴سخنگوی سازمان هواپیمایی کشوری: هواپیما قرقیزستانی و از نوع بوئینگ باری ۷۰۷ بوده است که به هنگام فرود در فرودگاه فتح از باند خارج شده و دچار حادثه شده است pic.twitter.com/YWw9UJRo1E — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 14, 2019

Local authorities immediately sent a medevac helicopter and ambulances to the crash site. There are no immediate reports on casualties.

The Boeing 707, a four-engine, narrow-body jet, entered service back in 1957. Due to its range of 4,630 to 10,650km (2,880 to 6,620 miles) it became a game changer in Western civil aviation.

Nowadays, the 707 is no longer flown by major airlines though some of the jets are still used as civilian or military cargo aircraft.

