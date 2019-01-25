Argentinian porn star sets up Devil-worshipping black magic cult

An Argentinian porn star and self-professed ‘Goddess of Death’, who claims to have a personal relationship with the Devil, has renounced her children and set up her own satanic cult.

Sabrina Sabrok, 42, said she created the ‘Legion Sabrok’ cult to teach others how to cast spells, communicate with the dead and make pacts with the Devil.

“I decided to do this cult so that interested people feel identified, people who really want to change their lives, and to think differently and not in the way that society dictates,” the Playboy model explained to Mexican publication Infobae.

The cult’s website offers advice on covenants with the Devil, black magic spells and even matchmaking for those seeking a mate who shares their interest in the occult.

READ MORE: Baby’s body snatched from coffin in suspected Satanic act

The ‘Witch of Satan’, who previously identified as an atheist, says she was told by the Prince of Darkness himself to set up the cult and teach others how to perform black magic.

She also claims to have renounced her daughters and family to devote herself to the cause.

“Everything I do is because he told me to make a pact with him, I always listen to him, because I always do well with what I do,” Sabrok explained.

Sabrok claims she has been contacted by lots of interested members who wish to make satanic pacts, but not everyone will be accepted into the cult.

READ MORE: Bizarre ‘satanic cult’ accusations levelled at restaurant chain (PHOTO)

“Satan has to accept you, not everyone can do it, he has to come to you. In this case I, the witch, can help that, but it's not that easy because obviously you have to give up a lot of things,” she explained.

Not satisfied with just following Satan’s wishes, Sabrok is also reportedly pursuing her own dream to one day have the world’s biggest bum.

“I gave up many things in my normal life to be able to do this. I asked for fame and to be on television and everything that I'm doing, I'm doing well, but you have to keep in mind that all this is charged [by] what you want most.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!