Teen girl seriously injured in Germany after drunk Afghan refugee drags her off bus

A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured in Minden, Germany after a drunk Afghan refugee dragged her off a bus by her hair, causing her to be run over by the bus while trying to escape the man.

According to a police statement, the girl was repeatedly harassed by the 22-year-old man while she waited at a bus terminal in Minden, near Hanover, with her 14-year-old friend just before 9pm local time on Saturday.

The girl and her friend sought safety from the man, and his 21-year-old friend, by running to a nearby bus, where the bus driver, 41, let them on. However, the persistent pair also got onboard and the 22-year-old dragged the girl from the bus by her hair – after it had started to move.

Also on rt.com ‘Targeted attack’: 4 injured, incl Syrians, after man tries to ram car into people in Germany

In the attack, the girl slipped and fell beneath the bus, causing it to run over her legs and leaving her with “severe injuries,” police said. As bystanders rushed to help the teen, the bus driver chased the men hoping to get a picture of them. He was reportedly slapped in the face by the 21-year-old.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the girl was transported to hospital. The aggressor and his companion were both found drunk by police a short time later and arrested.

Also on rt.com Afghan man stabs pregnant woman at German hospital, victim loses her unborn child

The 22-year-old was charged with assault and brought before a district court the following day where he was ordered to remain in jail until his trial. His friend was released without charge on Sunday after sobering up.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.