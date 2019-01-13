Afghan man stabs pregnant woman at German hospital, victim loses her unborn child

An Afghan asylum seeker has carried out a horrible attack on a pregnant Polish woman, repeatedly stabbing her at a German hospital. The man was caught by police but his victim had lost her unborn child.

The frenzied attack happened on Friday at a hospital in the town of Bad Kreuznach, near the city of Mainz, where the victim, a 25-year old Polish national was staying.

The attacker was apprehended by police at a local train station after fleeing the scene. Police said the man had come to visit the victim at the hospital, later stabbing her following what they described as a “violent argument” between the pair. His motivations for the assault remain unclear.

After suffering life-threatening injuries, the victim was rushed to emergency surgery, however, doctors were unable to save the unborn child. The woman is now in a stable condition.

Appearing before a court on Saturday, the attacker was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and the unlawful termination of a pregnancy. He remains in custody.

Earlier last year, another Afghan man has made headlines in Germany after being convicted for murdering an elderly man whose home he worked in. According to German prosecutors, the assailant took a knife to the victim’s throat, killing him as he slept, before stealing the man’s car and fleeing the scene.

Crimes involving foreigners have become a growing source of tension within German society following the influx of asylum seekers and economic migrants to the country since 2015.

Following public backlash, the German government enacted a number of rules to speed up deportation of failed asylum seekers and convicted criminals. However, in some cases sending the foreigners back proved to be a challenging task.

It emerged last year that only 11,100 scheduled deportations had been successful out of a planned 23,900, according to a German newspaper report. Thousands of deportees were listed as “not found” on their appointed day, with the remaining 1,300 cases abandoned for various other reasons.

