WATCH as Mount Etna erupts, covering villages in ash & halting air traffic (VIDEOS)
Mount Etna marked Christmas celebrations with a spike in seismic activity, causing a new fracture to open up at the base of a southeast crater at around 11 am Monday morning. Soon after, lava flows began pouring out of the crack, eventually sending an ash column spewing eastward into the sky. People on the mountainside were urged to evacuate the area immediately.
Throughout the afternoon, the ash covered surrounding villages and led to the sporadic closure of Catania's airport. By 9:30pm, air traffic was shut down altogether, with Sicily registering around 200 small-medium sized tremors.
#Etna's powerful roaring. The birds are literally panicking in the trees. Surreal. #eruptionpic.twitter.com/6lnjLwe3qJ— Ivan Iraci (@ivan_iraci) December 24, 2018
#Etna#bottidinatale#24Dicembre#ERUZIONE#naturalbeauty da un'ora all'altra ti trovi col cielo così pic.twitter.com/Vv3qmQgmyT— Orazio (@ciuriciuri_01) December 24, 2018
Etna today— Laura Fiannacca (@LFiannacca) December 24, 2018
(Video made by me)#etna#Sicily#24dicembrepic.twitter.com/VmrWq6iZNh
So far, no injuries have been reported resulting from the ongoing eruptions and seismic activity. Sicilians are being asked to take precautions such as avoiding the crater and surrounding areas. Authorities are also worried about the possible damage volcanic ash could have on agricultural crops growing on the island.
#Etna pioggia di cenere. Lapilli su Zafferana Etnea. Avvertite forti scosse. #sciamesismico#vigiliadinatale#Eruzione#Sicilypic.twitter.com/h60dfywQVW— AntoCarbon (@antocarbon) December 24, 2018
#Etna#eruption right now. pic.twitter.com/AkXsDJ6rVb— Ivan Iraci (@ivan_iraci) December 24, 2018
#Eruzione#Etna, chiuso lo spazio aereo dell'Aeroporto di Catania: voli in arrivo dirottati @CTAairporthttps://t.co/7euw6IZHxjpic.twitter.com/TyW7FUzELL— Mobilita Catania (@MobilitaCT) December 24, 2018
L'#Etna vista da casa mia e dallo spazio. #Eruzione#Siciliapic.twitter.com/MC7Ij85ovR— Cristina (@Cris75_r) December 24, 2018
Impressionante...#etna#24dicembre#eruzionepic.twitter.com/GXUn85uOqE— dibì (@_hairetikos_) December 24, 2018
