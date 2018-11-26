Tense standoff around Kerch Strait between Russia & Ukraine: How it developed

The waters near the Crimean peninsula were the site of an intense standoff between Russian and Ukrainian ships that involved a chase, some firing and fighter jets, followed by strong statements from Moscow and Kiev.

Around 07:00 Moscow Time (04:00 GMT) on Sunday two artillery boats and a tugboat belonging to the Ukrainian Navy crossed the Russian maritime border in the Black Sea and headed to the Kerch Strait. Vessels generally pass through the strait after receiving a proper permission and according to a schedule, but these ships had none, according to Russian Federal Security Service responsible for maintaining order at the border.

The Russian officers repeatedly asked the Ukrainian vessels to leave Russia's territorial sea and exclusive economic zone, but they ignored those requests.

"The vessels are undertaking dangerous maneuvers, and are not obeying lawful instructions from the Russian authorities," FSB said in a statement. The ships also entered waters that had been temporarily closed to navigation.

Around 11:30 Moscow time (08:30 GMT), two more Ukrainian vessels departed an Azov Sea port of Berdyansk and approached the Kerch Strait from the other side.

Soon after that, the Kerch Strait was blocked. A video from the scene showed a giant buck freighter standing under the arch of the Crimea Bridge and blocking the only passage through the strait. The cargo ship was accompanied by several Russian military vessels.

Later, the Director General of the Crimean sea ports, Aleksey Volkov, confirmed that the strait was closed "for security reasons."

The Russian military apparently also scrambled aircrafts to enhance security at the scene while the situation remained tense. Videos from the scene showed Russian Ka-52 gunships cruising under the Crimea Bridge. Later, they were joined by several Su-25 strike fighters.

Ukrainian vessels continued their journey despite warnings from the Russian authorities. The Ukrainian navy said the military vessels were sailing from the port-city of Odessa to the Azov port of Mariupol as part of a scheduled routine transfer, adding that it warned the Russian authorities about the trip in advance.

The FSB denounced the actions of the Ukrainian vessels as "provocation" and expressed concerns that they might provoke a "conflict situation."

The video released by Russian authorities shows the Ukrainian vessels maneuvering in close proximity to the Russian ones.

At midnight, the FSB released a statement that Russian warships had to open fire after the three Ukrainian ships ignored "legal demands to stop" and continued "performing dangerous maneuvers." Three Ukrainian sailors were wounded and have been given medical assistance, while the ships were seized. The group of ships that were heading to the strait from the Azov Sea turned back to their port.

Kiev uses "bandit methods" to achieve its goals, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said following the incident near the Kerch Strait. Ukraine "first stages a provocation then plays power games and [eventually] accuses [another side] of aggression," she continued.

Around midnight, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko instructed the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to convene for an emergency meeting proposing to impose a martial law. The council has moved forward with the motion. The Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament, will vote whether to approve the decision in an extraordinary session on Monday. Poroshenko stated that the martial law will not mean immediate mobilization of troops and said that no offensive operations are being planned.

Russia, in turn, has called for an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council, also scheduled for Monday. The agenda consists of a single item, “maintenance of international peace and security.”

